TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $41,861.70 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

