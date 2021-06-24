TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $41,861.70 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
