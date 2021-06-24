Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

