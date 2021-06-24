Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 252.3% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.