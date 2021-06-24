Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 246.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

