Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stake Lessened by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

