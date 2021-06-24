Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $242.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

