Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,572 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

