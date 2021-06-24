Korea Investment CORP Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

