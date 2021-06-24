Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

