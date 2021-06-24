Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

FBC stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

