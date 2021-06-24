Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.08. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

