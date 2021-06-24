Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Arrow Electronics worth $103,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,229,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

