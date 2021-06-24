Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $141,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $206.46 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

