Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Buys £25,130 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

OCI opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £648.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.22. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.73).

OCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

