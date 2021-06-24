Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Buys £25,130 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

OCI opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £648.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.22. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.73).

OCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.