Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Financial Review

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oatly Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oatly Group and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Nomad Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of 30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Nomad Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.68 $257.25 million $1.54 18.23

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 8.90% 12.40% 4.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Oatly Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.