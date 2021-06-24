Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $139.43 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $139,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

ESNT stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

