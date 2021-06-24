Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 31.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 100.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 275,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.