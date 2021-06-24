Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $50,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.