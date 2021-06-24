1,024,806 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,231,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.63 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

