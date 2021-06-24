Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.35 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

