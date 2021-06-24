Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

