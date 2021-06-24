-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Materialise reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18. Materialise has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

