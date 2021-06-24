Chonk Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $35.67 or 0.00107086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $35,685.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00602382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00077421 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

