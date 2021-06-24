Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.85 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

