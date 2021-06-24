Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,652 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.