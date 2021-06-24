Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 5,000 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.42% of Veru worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $678.11 million, a P/E ratio of -283.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

