Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Catalent by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2,508.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

