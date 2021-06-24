Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $766,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,471,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

