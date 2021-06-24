Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $803,000 Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,715 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Berry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

