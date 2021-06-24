Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.25% of Biglari worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Biglari by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 29.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $563,000.

Shares of BH opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.68. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.80 per share, for a total transaction of $705,075.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

