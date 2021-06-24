Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.18. Chevron posted earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 193.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Chevron stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

