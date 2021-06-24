Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.74 million.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $2,255,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.