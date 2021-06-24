FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Chewy stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,942.50, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.