Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 52,981 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,981 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $110,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vistra by 17,341.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Vistra stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

