Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,977 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nielsen worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nielsen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

