Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

