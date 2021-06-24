Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 560.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ennis by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ennis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBF opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $557.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

