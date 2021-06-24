Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Veracyte worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $29,759,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

