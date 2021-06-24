Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

