Comparing First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Foundation alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Foundation and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $298.54 million 3.43 $84.37 million $1.88 12.16 Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.66 $5.05 million $0.13 32.85

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 31.53% 13.72% 1.35% Republic First Bancorp 7.73% 5.60% 0.33%

Summary

First Foundation beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It offers its services through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of February 24, 2021, it operated 31 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.