L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.10

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 384411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

