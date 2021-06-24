Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $339.93

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $339.93 and last traded at $339.15, with a volume of 918806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.29.
FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.
The firm has a market capitalization of $965.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.47.
In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock valued at $725,465,985. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
