Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $339.93

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $339.93 and last traded at $339.15, with a volume of 918806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.29.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock valued at $725,465,985. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

(NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

