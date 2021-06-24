Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 6.7%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $67.83. Approximately 24,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 581,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,962 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,619. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,734,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.