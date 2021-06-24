SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.10

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.10 and last traded at C$30.03, with a volume of 247541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

