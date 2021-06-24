The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.71

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 39593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $5,514,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

