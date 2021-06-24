Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 177,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 226,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 450,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

