Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 71,345 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.