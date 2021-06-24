Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 63.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

