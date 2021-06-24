Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 15,600 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Itron worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.