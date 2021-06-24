Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $7,660,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 228.3% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,917,000.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Arch Resources stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

